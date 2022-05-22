Carol Sue Vaassen, 57, of Dubuque passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral with Fr. Martin Coolidge officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th, followed by visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carol was born on October 12th, 1964, the daughter of Walter and Norma (Herting) Krug.
She graduated from Clarke College, Dubuque, IA, in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in art and social work.
She married Steven Vaassen on April 15th, 2000, in Dubuque.
Carol was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 31 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Sister, and friend. She always put others ahead of herself and her faith led her life.
She is survived by her husband Steven; children, Ellen (Austin) Hasken, Nicholas (Emilee Keller) Vaassen, and Benjamin (Jamie Lynn) Vaassen, Jeremy (April) Vaassen, Cory (Stephanie Hag) Vaassen. 5 grandchildren Cameron and Kyan Vaassen, Nora and Via Vassen, and Audrey Hasken. Three sister’s Carla (Del) Heffner, Cathy Fenelon, Janet (Jay Avenarius) Krug. Two brothers; Jon Krug, and Steve Krug. Four sisters-in-law Cindy Wiederhold, Jan Vasseen, Mary Siegenthaler, Nikki (Cole) Kaiser. Two brothers-in-law; Jamie (Amanda) Vaassen, Tommy (Kelly) Bastis, step mother-in-law, Patricia Mundschenk, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, a brother David in infancy, Parents-in-law; Gilbert and Marion Vaassen, sister-in-law, Julie (Peach) Hasken, brothers-in-law Marty Vaassen, and Jerry Wiederhold.
In lieu of flowers, a Carol Sue Vaassen memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and of The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the great care they gave to Carol.
