Marie F. Heiar, 51, of Dubuque, passed on Thursday, November 26, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after fighting bravely against COVID-19. She was surrounded by her husband and two sons.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Due to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and the funeral service. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Marie’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Mark Kwenin as the celebrant. Entombment will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Marie was born on September 17, 1969, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Duane “Dewey” and Ruth (Welp) Theisen. Marie married her high-school sweet heart Blair Heiar on October, 6, 1989. This year they celebrated 31 years of marriage and raised a family of 3 during their years spent together. Marie was a lifelong resident of Dubuque and ran an in-home day care with her mother for many years. She loved raising and teaching children but especially her grandchildren. They always hold a special place in her heart. She was an avid reader, reading anything from Danielle Steel to Dean Koontz to Stephen King novels. Marie was a regular at the Dubuque Public Library and loved to read books to her grandchildren. Marie enjoyed late evenings on her back porch talking with her husband and long talks on the phone with her kids. Marie’s laugh was infectious and she was a gentle soul. Marie was a strong woman who took care of her family until the very end.
Those left to cherish Marie’s memory include her husband, Blair Heiar, Dubuque; her children, Josh (Brian) Lampman, Dubuque, Ben (April Clarke) Heiar, Dubuque, Kalie (Adam Schissel) Frommelt, Port Richie, Fla.; her grandchildren, Dylan, Dethyn, Benjamin and Bennett; her brothers and sister, Jim (Iva) Theisen, of Bernard, Paul Theisen, of Dubuque, Annette (Tim) Boelk, of Farley, Tim Theisen, of Decorah, John Theisen, of Dubuque; her stepmother, Janet Theisen, Dubuque; stepsiblings, Heather (Rich) Lau, of Minnesota, Chris (Lisa) Farber, of East Dubuque, Joe (Katie) Farber, of Minnesota, Carolyn (Pippin) Pickering, of Cedar Rapids, Sarah Farber, of Minnesota and Katy (Sam) Sein, of Colorado; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law Patricia Heiar; and her brother-in-law Brandon Heiar.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of the health care workers, nurses and doctors who took care of her at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and Finley Unity Point Hospital in Iowa City and Dubuque, respectfully.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Marie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.