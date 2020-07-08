SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Denny G. Farrey, 72, of Shullsburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison, Wis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Denny was born on January 28, 1948, in Benton, Wisconsin, the son of Thomas and Rosella (Alt) Farrey. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. Denny served in Vietnam in 1967 as a member of the 32nd Artillery. Denny was proud of his service to his country. He loved his family, hunting morels, and in his younger years, walking. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, claiming, “Rodgers is all right, but he’s no Brett Favre.” He also enjoyed Badgers football and basketball and the man loved Johnny Cash. His best friend was Gordie, his dog.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Farrey, Platteville, Wis.; four sons, Adam Farrey, Lancaster, Wis., Chuck Farrey, Galena, Ill., Nick (Stephanie) Farrey, Cuba City, Wis., and Jason Farrey, Shullsburg, Wis.; two sisters, Rosemary (Dick) Burkholder, Platteville, Wis., and Luanne (Kenny) Stodden, Neillsville, Wis.; a half-sister, Karen Ray, Jamul, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Alice Farrey, Janesville, Wis.; 17 grandchildren; and special friend, Janice Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas “Butch” Farrey; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Farrey; and a grandson, Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Denny’s name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Organization.
