CASCADE, Iowa — Marjorie “Margie” Ann McDermott, 85, of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa.

Friends and relatives of Margie may call from 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. at the Church on Monday. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.

