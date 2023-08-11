CASCADE, Iowa — Marjorie “Margie” Ann McDermott, 85, of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Accura Health Care in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Margie may call from 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9:30 a.m. at the Church on Monday. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Margie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Services will be live streamed on the St. Thomas Aquinas Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Margie was born September 6, 1937, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of John and Marcella (Schute) Luensmann. She was a graduate of the former Xavier High School in Dyersville. On August 8, 1959, she was united in marriage to Alan McDermott at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. Margie was employed at Dyersville Telephone Company, Cascade Forestry Services, and Shady Rest Care Center for 25 years, as well as being a homemaker for her family.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade and the Cascade Catholic Daughters of the America’s-Our Blessed Mother Court #1926 since 1964.
Margie was a wonderful cook, always having desserts on hand when family and friends stopped by. Her chocolate chip cookies, mound bars, and Christmas treats were her specialty. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, and doing crafts, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gambling, dancing, playing cards, listening to Polka music and was a great bowler. She cherished her visits with the grandchildren, especially, when Brynn would bring her dog.
Margie was a caring and humble person but wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is. Most importantly, Margie was an incredible Mom, who always put her kids first and she will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Alan McDermott of Cascade; ten children, Cheryl (Don) Peters of Monticello, Lynne (Jim) Mona of Urbandale, Mike (Monica) McDermott of Bernard, Pat McDermott of Warrensburg, MO, Lisa (Jeff) Workman of Las Vegas, NV, Joan (Jeff) Kramer of Bernard, Bill (Tammy) McDermott of Ely, Tom (Kris) McDermott of Cascade, Judy (Mike) Hayen of Scotch Grove, and John (Rebecca) McDermott of Cascade; and 26 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Susie Luensmann of Delhi, Earl McDermott, Maureen McDermott, Jerry (Shirley) McDermott all of Cascade, Howard (Carol) McDermott of Monticello, Bob (Barb) McDermott of Show Low, AZ.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Ryan Kramer; siblings and their spouses, Mary Luensmann, Lila Luensmann, Robert Luensmann, Irene (John) O’Brien, David (Kathleen) Luensmann, and Delrose (Tony) Broghammer; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lenore (Dolphin) McDermott, brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken McDermott, Mary McDermott, and Betty (Jack) Vance.
In lieu of flowers, a Margie McDermott memorial fund has been established.
The family is extremely grateful for the staff of Hospice of Dubuque, Nurses and staff at Accura Health Center and Riverbend Assisted Living in Cascade, Sherry Kelchen- ARNP, and Rev. Mark Osterhaus for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Margie.