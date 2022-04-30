LYNXVILLE, Wis. — Herald E. Stagman, 90, of Lynxville, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien, where services will follow.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.

