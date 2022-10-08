Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Doris E. Currier, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Helen T. Denlinger, Dubuque — Service: 8 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Leo F. Hillard, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia A. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with a wake service at 6 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Ronald L. Love, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald C. Maroney, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jeannie Phalen, Lancaster, Wis. — Rosary service: 8:45 to 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Thomas J. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeffrey J. Smith, Harrisburg, S.D. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Herbert V. Sperfslage, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
