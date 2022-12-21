LA MOTTE, Iowa — Larry Joseph Heiar, 71, of LaMotte, IA passed away unexpectedly at home on December 18th, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 26th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Burial will follow the mass at Holy Rosary Cemetery in LaMotte with military honors accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Larry was born on June 2, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Raymond and Virginia (Meyer) Heiar. He was a graduate of Marquette High School in Bellevue, IA
He married Edna (Beringer) Heiar at Saint Martin’s Church in Cascade IA in 1973.
He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. His trustworthy demeanor earned him several non-standard roles on the battleship such as the community money manager and the chauffeur to important dignitaries during their visit aboard the ship
Larry was a very humble man with strong character and a work ethic second to none. Even in his later years it was tough to match his pace around the farm. He had an uncanny ability to take a rough piece of land and transform it into the crown jewel. He frequented the local sale barns to catch up with friends and to find overlooked deals, filling his yards with cattle. Larry was also very unselfish with his time, possessions, and talents.
He valued his family above all else. This was demonstrated in all the sacrifices that he made during his more difficult farming years during the 80s and more recently when taking time away from his farming schedule to spend it with his kids and the many grandchildren. When he wasn’t farming, he liked to attend kid’s concerts, sporting events and travel with his wife Edna and friends. He was a man of few words, so when he did have some insight to share or a joke to tell everyone was listening. We will miss his sage advice and steadfast love.
He is survived by his wife Edna; four children; Keith (Gretchen) Heiar of Dunlap, Il, Wes (Stacey) Heiar, of East Dubuque, Rhonda (Mike) Hutcheson of Margate, FL and Mike (Molly) Heiar of Dubuque. 15 grandchildren and his siblings: Bill (Jane) Heiar, of Peosta, Marv (Jeanne) Heiar, of St. Catherine’s, Jan (Roger) Averkamp, of Dubuque, Garry (Jeanne) Heiar, of Dubuque, Tom (Sandy) Heiar, of Beaver Dam, WI and Mary Jo Gothard of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Virginia and a brother-in-law Curt Gothard.
