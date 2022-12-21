LA MOTTE, Iowa — Larry Joseph Heiar, 71, of LaMotte, IA passed away unexpectedly at home on December 18th, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa with Fr. Austin Wilker officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 26th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Burial will follow the mass at Holy Rosary Cemetery in LaMotte with military honors accorded by the Bellevue American Legion Post #273.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.