Perry G. Ahnen, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Raymond L. Bahr, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Salem Lutheran Church, Andrew. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Merla J. Carl, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lester R. Cummer, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9; and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan 10, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jean M. Fassbinder, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Wendy S. Gress-Yearous, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Glee A. Jerrett, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Livingston (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today at the church.
James R. Kean, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Margaret E. Laugesen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Holy Trinity Church.
Lester J. Marx, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
John J. Reding, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Church of the Nativity.
Dorothy S. Schwantes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William A. Timmerman, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Dale Weiland, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Wildred A. Wulfekuhle, Winslow, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Warren, Ill. Service: 12:30 p.m. today at the church.
Michael R. Zickuhr, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Memorial service: 11 a.m. today at the church.