NEWTON, Iowa — Melvin Ties, 71, of Newton, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Private Funeral Services will be conducted at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Burial with Military Honors conducted by VFW Post 2665 and Galena American Legion Post 192 will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family. Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Furlong Funeral Chapel, 100 Caroldon Ct., Galena, IL 61036 c/o Melvin Ties Family.
Melvin was born August 17, 1949, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Aloysius and Bertha (Reistroffer) Ties. He attended Galena High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Melvin was an avid reader, enjoyed his animals, and lived life by his own terms. He was a coast to coast truckdriver for many years, and most recently was a mail transporter for the U.S. Mail service.
Survivors include his siblings, Richard, Ronald (Maggie), Charles, Raymond, Larry (Julie) Ties, Marilyn Ties, Elaine Barthel, Maxine Peters, and Lori (Dave) Loney; a brother-in-law, Richard “RJ” Peters; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended relatives.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Algean Marie Peters; brother-in-law, Victor Peters; sisters in-law, Barbara Ties and Virginia Ties; nephews, Adam, Travis, and David; nieces, Pam and Cathy. A memorial fund has been established in Melvin’s memory. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.