Joseph C. Bertling, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Bernard Commercial Club.
Rose A. Bohringer, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Kristi Botis, Galena, Ill. — Service: Noon Friday, Aug. 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Francis N. Burbach, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daniel Burrows, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Marlin W. Carl, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, Larson Family Funeral Service, Fennimore. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Grace M. Crippen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 15, The Stone Church, Manchester. Service: Noon Monday at the church.
Victoria F. Grizzoffi, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Henry W. Lamphere, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Delbert Manders, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Debra K. Meyers-Schmidt, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, The Gathering Place, Manchester.
Lawrence J. Osterhaus, Glen Haven, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Farm Shop, 8539 County Road VV, Glen Haven.
Timothy L. Pothoff, St. Petersburg, Fla. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Leo F. Scanlan, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald R. Scheffert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Sharon Seeley, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Boscobel Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Margaret Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert H. Wahlert, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with prayer service at 6:45 p.m., St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the church.
Jeanette Welu, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with parish wake service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
William M. Wissing, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
