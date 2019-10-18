Robert Alden “Bob” Kuntz, 77, of Galena, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, Galena. Burial will be in the church columbarium. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born December 16, 1941, in Upper Darby, PA, the son of Alfred and Olive (Williams) Kuntz. Bob was a “Navy brat” and grew up in Norfolk, VA, and Albuquerque, NM. He moved to Long Beach, CA, in 1959 and finished high school there. He attended Long Beach State (currently Cal State University Long Beach) and received his bachelor’s degree in English. Bob taught American and British literature at Long Beach Poly and Wilson high school. He developed the wrestling program at Long Beach Poly and continued coaching and teaching at Long Beach Poly and Wilson high school. In 1973, he received his Master’s in English from UC Irvine and in 1981 his PhD.
During his time teaching, he enjoyed taking students on field trips to the Huntington Library and numerous trips to Europe. Bob was very involved in his students’ lives and was a mentor to many. He enjoyed refinishing and restoring antiques and woodworking. Bob built a cabin in Cambria, CA, restored a Victorian home, and built a Gothic-inspired altar for All-Saints Anglican Church. He retired with his wife to Galena in 2003. He involved himself in many projects, including the restoration of Grant’s original home and the Grace Episcopal Church former parish house. He is survived by his wife, Maria; two daughters, Kira and Emily; a son, Alden; and one brother, Fred.
