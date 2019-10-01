CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Larry R. Hill, age 72, of Cape Coral, Fla., and formerly of Dubuque, died September 27, 2019, of complications following cardiac surgery.
He was born July 6, 1947, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to Eleanor M. (Gaulke) Hill and Richard L. Hill. Larry retired from his business Classic Reaction in 2010 and fulfilled a longtime dream to retire in Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle, of Cape Coral; and daughter, Nikki Moore, of Raymore, Mo.; along with two grandsons, Rayne and Kyler Moore; three stepdaughters, Kelli Morris, Casey Troy and Nikalit Jacobs; and eight step-grandchildren, Chance, Dawson, Dylan, Drake, Isabel, Brielle, Maxwell and Samuel. Also surviving are his brother, Paul E. Hill (Helene), of Dubuque; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins in the extended Hill family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor M. Hill Egelhof and Richard L. Hill.
Cremation rites were held in Cape Coral, with a celebration of life planned in Dubuque at a later date.
Larry enjoyed dealing in classic cars. He also loved driving his race car at Earlville, driving his delivery truck in years past, giving people rides on his boat, and riding any Harley that he happened to be near on a warm day. He especially enjoyed his last visit to Iowa in August, seeing old friends and riding a Harley on the tri-states’ scenic roads. Larry was an Army veteran, having served in a tank division in Germany. He would be pleased to know that friends raised a cold beer in his memory.