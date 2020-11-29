CASCADE, Iowa — Carol T. Dolphin, 75, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home in Cascade, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Carol Dolphin family, P.O. #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033. The services will be lives streamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page.
She was born May 2, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph “Gussie” and Mildred “Babe” (Feipel) Rea. She graduated from Aquin High School. She was united in marriage to David C. Dolphin on July 27, 1963. From this union seven children were born. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1989.
Carol was employed at Cascade Elementary as the lunch lady for many years. Carol treasured spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was well known for her turkey and dressing sandwiches at Christmas and popcorn balls at Halloween. Carol enjoyed sitting on her porch swing, visiting with family and friends, as well as those walking by.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
Carol is survived by seven children, David “Bones” Dolphin, of Cascade, Pat (Sarah) Dolphin, of Ames, Melanie (Bill) Delaney, of Cascade, Janet Dolphin, of Cedar Rapids, Linda Dolphin, of Cascade, Ann (Matt) Rollinger and Ben (Kelly) Dolphin, both of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, April, Jillian, Logan, Lucas, Kaitlyn, Chase and Josey; four great grandchildren; a sister, Patsy (Herb) Quint, of Cascade; and two brothers-in-law, Corky Dolphin and Carl Kurt, both of Cascade, and a sister-in-law, Mary Ipsan, of Mt. Vernon; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Kurt; a brother and sisters-in-law, John “Skip” and Phyllis Dolphin, and Becky Dolphin; and a nephew, Timmie Dolphin.
We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember!
