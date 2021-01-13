MaryJo Ann Ernst, 62 of Dubuque, moved on from the world suddenly on Sunday, January 10th, 2021, at her home.
She was born Friday, March 14th, 1958, to her loving parents Rita (Brehm) and M. Anthony Ernst. She grew up alongside her hardworking brothers and charismatic sister as the oldest of seven children.
Mary graduated from Clarke College in 1986, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Communication. She built a large community of friends and family throughout her years in radio and her career at Medline Industries.
Her larger-than-life personality was a gravitational pull for anyone that came into contact with her. Mary loved being surrounded by family, and her favorite thing to do was share love and laughter with those she cared for.
She is survived by her younger brothers, Tony, Nick, and Francis; her mother, Rita; and many nieces and nephews that she held so dearly.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Ben and Ted; her sister, Elle; niece Lizzy; and her father, M. Anthony.
A private family funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 15th, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. A celebration of MaryJo’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the MaryJo Ann Ernst Memorial Fund will be established.