Nester W. Lampe, 92, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Donatus Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Nester will be 11:00 am Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Msgr. Daniel J. Knepper as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Nester was born May 30, 1930, in St. Donatus IA, the son of Leroy and Theresa Herrig Lampe. On January 19, 1957, he married Evelyn Dorothy Blaser at Holy Trinity Church in Dubuque. She died May 18, 1997. They celebrated over 40 years of marriage.
He retired from Dubuque Packing Company in 1992 after 40 years.
He was a member of Cathedral of St. Raphael, where he served as sacristan, usher, lector, and Eucharistic minister. He was also a member of St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Luxembourg Heritage Society of Northeast Iowa. He enjoyed wine making, gardening, Christmas time, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan and was delighted to see them finally win the World Series in 2016.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Wayne) Wagner of Mineral Point, WI, Julie (Steven) Alsip of Covington, KY, and Laura Lampe of Schaumburg, IL; three granddaughters, Ashley (Cameron) Neal, Amber (Jordan) Luch, and Skyler Alsip; one step-grandson, Brandon Alsip; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lampe and Juan Lampe; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Roman (Ann Marie) Lampe Sr, Maurice “Maurie” Lampe, Robert “Bob” (Irene) Lampe, Earl Lampe, Monica Vosberg, and Johanna Lampe.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family extends a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kristen, Peggy, and Amy for their extraordinary compassionate and loving care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Nester’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
