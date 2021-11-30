PRINCEVILLE, Ill. — Debra Kay Stoecker, 65, of Princeville, Ill., passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist Hospital.
Debra was born on March 30, 1956, in Manchester, Iowa, to Donald and Donna (Duffy) Smock. She married Michael Neuhaus on April 26, 2973. Two children were born from this union. They were later divorced. She married Ron Stoecker on Jan. 6, 1990, in Princeville, Ill.
Surviving are her husband, Ron; one daughter, Amy (Jeff) DeMoss, of St. Charles, Ill.; and one son, Phil (Olivia) Neuhaus, of Manchester; two stepdaughters: Michelle (Tim) Wright, of Paxton, Ill. and Kristina (Michael) Robinson, of Bloomington, Ill.; and one stepson, Michael Stoecker, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; and two sisters: Shiela (Jerry) Dunn, of Dubuque and and Sue (Rich) Langel, of Manchester.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Carter DeMoss, and two nephews, Rod and Chad Cozad.
Debra enjoyed gardening and reading, but above all else, she loved the time spent wit her kids and grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 19, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Princeville United Methodist Church Hall, 420 E. Woertz, Princeville.