Thomas M. “Tom” Fleming, age 83, of Dubuque, completed his earthly journey on July 17, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Tom’s life, a memorial Mass will be held at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church at a later date. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Tom’s family.
Tom was born on October 8, 1936, in Freeport, Illinois. Tom developed a love for family, friends, hard work and the theater at an early age. He honorably served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army before beginning his working career. Tom provided for his family as a devoted salesman with H & H Industries for many years, before eventually retiring in 2007.
After his family, Tom’s greatest devotion was undeniably to the local theatre community of Dubuque. He was a member of the Dubuque Civic Theatre, a founding member and the first President of the Barn Community Theatre, and a proud longtime member of the Grand Opera House. Tom appeared in many plays and musicals throughout his six decades of commitment to the local arts, including “Oklahoma”, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, “The Pajama Game”, “Annie Get Your Gun”, “Anything Goes”, along with many others.
Tom was also known to be an avid sports fan who always found a little downtime to cheer on his Packers, Cubs and Hawkeyes. The world around Tom was continually impacted by his love, determination and devotion. His legacy can be seen vividly through the countless places and faces he touched and may his spirit continue to shine through the generations to follow. Thank you, Tom, for being the best you could be at all you did, and may peace and rest finally be yours after all the earthly struggles you’ve courageously carried over the last decade. God Bless and God Speed.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Tom include his partner in love, Dixie Husemann, Dubuque; his children, Sara Jane (Daniel) Fleming Held, New York City, N.Y., and Matthew Thomas (Kristin Graziano) Fleming, Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Iris Graziano-Fleming, Maeve Fleming, Sophie Held, Beau Fleming and Samuel Held; Dixie’s family who lovingly welcomed Tom, Julie (Steve) Bartman, Dubuque, Theresa (Clint) Moore, East Dubuque, IL, and Nick Fluhr, Larry (Brenda) Husemann, East Dubuque, IL, and their children, Abigail, Michael, Annika and Natalie “Bug”; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucille (Steingraeber) Fleming; and his brother, Patrick (Colleen Nelson) Fleming.
Tom’s family would like to thank Dr. Ringold, and the nurses and staff at Tri-State Dialysis, Finley 4 med surgical, and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their calls, professional care and compassionate hearts throughout Tom’s 10-year journey. Also, to our family and friends, thank you for your generous outpouring of love and support. Your time, visits, food and phone calls have surely helped us through a very difficult time; we couldn’t have done it without you!
