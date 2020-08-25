PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lynnette “Lyn” K. Richard, 69, of Platteville, died on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where the family encourages everyone to be dressed in beach attire to celebrate Lyn’s love of the beach. Burial will at a later date at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Kieler, Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the Lynnette Richard Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Lyn was born on May 24, 1951, in Tyler, Texas, daughter of Harold and Corrine (Stahlecker) Theiss. She was united in marriage to Bill Richard on April 16, 1993, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Platteville. She graduated from Woodstock High School, Woodstock, Illinois. Lyn worked as a floral designer for 30 years for various floral shops in Elgin, Illinois, Dubuque, Platteville, and Lancaster. She then worked at K-Mart and was a teacher’s aid at Westview School, Platteville. Lyn enjoyed doing cross stitch, sewing, reading, and volunteering her time at the Senior Center and at Head Start.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Sara Mohrbacher, Rebecca (Joshua) Weisensel, and Justin Fagan; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Paige Mohrbacher, Emmalyn, Chloe, and Benjamin Weisensel and Austin and Destiny Fagan; brother, Rev. Terry (Eileen) Theiss; mother-in-law, Dorothy Richard; sister-in-law, Leeta Theiss; and nieces and nephews. Lyn and Bill were guardians of Tara Goodrich, and Melvin and Chasity Hubbard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Chase; sister, Jan Bingham; and brother, Rev. Paul Theiss.