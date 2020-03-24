LATTNERVILLE, Iowa — Clement N. Schmitt, 92, of Lattnerville, IA, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation and graveside services will be held for Clem. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Clem at a later date to be announced. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, is assisting family in arrangements.
Clem was born on January 27, 1928, in Lattnerville, IA son of Theodore and Catherine (Stoffel) Schmitt. He received his education from the rural country school in Graf, Iowa. On February 26, 1949, he was united in marriage to Rosemary T. Weber, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral Dubuque, IA. The couple farmed on the family farm all their lives. She preceded him in death on December 28, 1999.
He was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. He loved to hunt and play cards, especially Euchre.
He is survived by his six children; Beverly (Dan) Flink, of Eldridge, IA, Paul Schmitt, of Durango, IA, Ken (Special Friend Rhonda) Schmitt, of Epworth, IA, Shirley (Robert) Willie, of Farmersburg, IA, Bill Schmitt, of Durango, IA, and Karen (Mike Rohner) VanOstrand, of Dubuque, IA; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sally Konzen, of Dubuque, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his wife; four brothers, Raymond (Marie) Schmitt, Sylvester (Jean) Schmitt, Donnie Schmitt and Theodore (Jeanette) Schmitt; four sisters, Bernadine (Ralph) McGrath, Catherine (Paul) Neyens, Dorothy (Louis) Gotto and Leta (Herb) Wagner; brothers-in-law, Nicholas Weber, Bill (Ann) Weber and Louis Konzen; two sisters-in-law Matilda (Dave) Beadle, and Ione (Tim) Smith.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com