EPWORTH, Iowa — Judy Mae Hess, 78, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 5, 1944, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Lorence and Iva (White) Bolsinger. Judy was raised and educated in the Elkport / Garber area and attended Elkport High School.
On June 20, 1964, Judy was united in marriage to Richard Hess in Garber. Two children were born to this union. The couple lived in Elkport, and for a short time in Edgewood. The family then moved to Dubuque in 1979. In 2013, the couple moved to Epworth. Judy was a homemaker and also worked in manufacturing.
Judy had a talent for making crafts and reupholstering furniture. She also liked to fish and play cards (cheating). Judy and Richard enjoyed visiting casinos together. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard Hess of Epworth; two children, Danny (Barb) Hess of Edgewood and Kim (Jack) Droullard of Epworth; four grandchildren, Austin (Alison) Hess, Hanna (Ryan) Jaster, Christopher (Alexis) Droullard, and Bryce Droullard; two great-grandsons with one great-granddaughter on the way; her siblings, Sharon Beatty of Guttenberg, Janice (John) Moore of Volga, Connie Beeh of Elkader, Roger (Dianne) Bolsinger of Garber, Harvey (Heidi) Bolsinger of Strawberry Point, Rick (Carol) Bolsinger of Elkport, Dennis (Lisa) Bolsinger of Garber, and Jeff (Darcy) Bolsinger of Elkport; sisters-in-law, Kay Bolsinger of Greeley, Nancy Hess and Lois Hess both of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Letha and Martin White, and Stanley Hess; brother, Jimmy Bolsinger; sisters-in-law, Kay (Kenny) Aulwes and Deb Bolsinger; and brothers-in-law, Jacob Beeh, Jerry Taylor, Roger Hess, and Ronnie Hess.
