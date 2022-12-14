EPWORTH, Iowa — Judy Mae Hess, 78, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 5, 1944, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Lorence and Iva (White) Bolsinger. Judy was raised and educated in the Elkport / Garber area and attended Elkport High School.

On June 20, 1964, Judy was united in marriage to Richard Hess in Garber. Two children were born to this union. The couple lived in Elkport, and for a short time in Edgewood. The family then moved to Dubuque in 1979. In 2013, the couple moved to Epworth. Judy was a homemaker and also worked in manufacturing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.