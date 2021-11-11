COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Susan Slattery-Branstetter, 58, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Dubuque, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

Springs Funeral Home, of Colorado Springs, is assisting the family.

