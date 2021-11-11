Susan Slattery-Branstetter Telegraph Herald Nov 11, 2021 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Susan Slattery-Branstetter, 58, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Dubuque, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.Springs Funeral Home, of Colorado Springs, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today