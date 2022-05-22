Paul “Keith” Shearer, age 94, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully March 14th, 2022, with family at his side.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 — 3:30 on May 28th at Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral home, 2659 John F Kennedy Road, with a Celebration of Life at 3:30. Burial will immediately follow in Linwood Cemetery, where a graveside service will be held and Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6.
Keith was born January 21st, 1928, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Paul and Genevieve Skoog. He and his sister Barbra were adopted and raised by their aunt and uncle, Velma and Ralph Shearer. They lived in Charles City, Fort Dodge, and Sioux City, Iowa. Keith Graduated from Sioux City East High school and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946. Keith was a veteran of WWII, and served in the Korean War. When he returned from Korea he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Keith then attended the University of Iowa on the GI Bill. It was at the U of I that he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Weuve. They both graduated from the University of Iowa in June of 1954 and were married that September at Minerva Methodist church in Albion, Iowa.
Keith loved and cherished his family. Family vacations to the lake of the Ozarks and ski trips to Wisconsin, UP of Michigan, Colorado and Montana are fondly remembered. He loved boating on the Mississippi river and taught many neighborhood kids, family, and friends to water ski. Keith loved technology and his household had the first color TV on the block where neighbors gathered to watch the first man walk on the moon in July 1969. Keith fondly recalled having coffee every weekday morning with friends since 1965 until Valentine’s Day of this year when he was admitted to the hospital.
Keith took his military and community service leadership roles very seriously. He was past president of the Snomad Ski Club and was instrumental in the building of their club house in 1980. He was a revered member and past president for the Sertoma Club. He was a board member and led the committee that purchased the new parsonage at St. Luke’s United Methodist church. He served on the Dubuque Community School Board for two terms, from 1990-1993, serving as vice president for his second term. Keith was very proud to serve his country as a Marine and showed this in many ways. “As long as you’re a veteran, it’s important, as long as I could stand up, I did it”. He was past Commandant of the Marine Corp League of Dubuque, past Commander of the American Legion Post 6, co-chair for the Memorial Day parade, where he also marched with the Marine veterans. He was active in the honor guard where he made sure every little bit of the ceremony was meaningful. He was also a dedicated volunteer for Toys for Tots. Keith went to Washington, DC on the honor flight in October of 2010 and received a Quilt of Valor on Flag Day 2016. His proudest achievement late in life was the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island. He was part of the group of founding veterans that planned, fundraised, designed and built the original version of the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza. Keith was also a dedicated pet therapy volunteer. He and his beloved chihuahua, “Teeny Tiny Tina”, visited many nursing homes for several years with fellow volunteer Mary Haskin.
Keith is survived by three children, Sally Shearer, Paul (Mary Sue) Shearer, and Peter (Tami Hodge) Shearer; 15 grandchildren, Catie (Pete) Metz, TJ Sanders, Andrew Sanders, MaryGrace (Nick) Fagen; Timothy ‘Kip’, Benjamin (Rio), Mary Erin, and Rebekah (Kevin Niehaus) Shearer; Jacob (Caroline), Madeline, Eleanor, and Sophia Shearer; Alexandra (Kevin) Chritz, Brittany (Tristan Chan), and Taylor (Greg Scholin) Werges, and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbra Link, half-sisters, Kay Ouverson and Jeanne Skoog, half-brother David (Judy) Kentner, brother and sister in-law Bill and Monna Weuve, and dear friends Bob Feeney and Jill X. He was preceded in death by his wives Mary Lou Shearer and Gloria Shearer, one son, Steven Werges, a daughter- in-law, Cindy Werges, brother Donn Forrest, sisters-in-law Paula Forrest, Janet Doyle, Elizabeth Wilson, brother-in- law Gene Ouverson, half-brothers, Mark (Marsha) Kentner and Dale (Judi) Skoog.
Keith’s family extends a special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Mohr and her staff, the staff at ‘The Rose’, the staff at Manor Care, and Hospice of Dubuque. Your care and kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you to the Egelhof Siegert Casper funeral home for your assistance during this difficult time, it is greatly appreciated. And last, but not least, thank you to the Maid Rite restaurant staff for all your years of friendship and kind service.
Memorials may be directed to Dubuque Humane Society and Hospice of Dubuque in Keith’s memory. Please share a memory of Keith at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
And as dad always said, “see you later alligator.”
After while Crocodile.....
