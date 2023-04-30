Paul Joseph Uhlrich, 85, of Dubuque, passed away in his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be 10:00 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Paul was born June 30, 1937 in Maquoketa, to John and Elizabeth Radcliff Uhlrich. Paul was an only child who lived in the Tri-State area all of his life.
In his younger years, Paul loved boating, water skiing and most of all snow skiing. His passion for skiing persisted throughout his life. He attended Sacred Heart School, Loras Academy, and earned his electrical contractor certification. Paul started his own business, Uhlrich Electric Company, which he ran until his passing.
Paul married the love of his life, Patricia Haas, on June 11, 1975 in Dubuque and raised their blended family of 7 children together. Paul enjoyed working on their horse farm, baling hay in the summer, and participating in horse shows with his girls.
Paul’s love for snow skiing was shared with every member of his family who he introduced to skiing. He was also a founding member of the Snowmad Ski Club and an active volunteer for the Sundown Mountain race team. Paul was extremely proud of his Catholic faith, and contributed to his parish as an altar boy, lector, Eucharistic minister, and ultimately became a 4th Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer for the Red Cross and was an avid blood donor.
Anyone who knew Paul, knew of his love and obsession for Notre Dame. He was able to officially become a member of the Notre Dame staff as an usher for home football games. He never missed a game, whether it be in person or on television.
Paul is survived by his seven children, Lynn (Kevin) Kruser of Dubuque, Christine Uhlrich of Dubuque, Mike Uhlrich of Dubuque, Steve (Paula) Uhlrich of North Liberty, Julie (Mike) Koontz of Dubuque, Greg (Kelly) Uhlrich Carrollton, TX, and Kerry (John) Elliott of Dubuque; his 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; along with his brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his parents, John and Elizabeth, and his grandchildren, Alicia and Robby.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Thank you to his amazing neighbors, especially Rick and Linda Rogers, Fr. Steve, and all of his close friends who have been so supportive over the years.
In the words of Dad “Glad You Came Up”, and “GO IRISH!”
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Paul’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.