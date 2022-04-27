ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sister Mary Jane Herlik, OP, died April 4, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. She was born to Querin and Jennie (Heimerl) Herlik, Dec. 20, 1930, in Green Bay, Wis. She was the oldest of four. She is survived by a brother, Quin Herlik; a sister, Roslyn Simonar; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican family. In 1950, Sister Mary Jane was sent to teach primary grades in Illinois and then Wisconsin. She was a superb instructor. From 1964 to 1982, she taught biology in high schools or was a coprincipal in Texas, Illinois and Tennessee. With further education in theology and gerontology, Sister Mary Jane served as a pastoral associate in Tennessee and Georgia. This work led her to outreach as an administrator and director in AIDS/HIV ministry in Mississippi and Florida. Sister Mary Jane noticed in the early 1980s that often medical personnel and pastoral care people were afraid to enter hospital rooms of those dying of AIDS. At the time she said, “I felt I was being called to minister to those dying with AIDS” (“Tampa Bay Times”). She loved St. Petersburg and thrived there for 26 years until her death April 4. Her strong yet gentle presence will be missed. Funeral services will be held at Sinsinawa April 28-29.
Mary Jane, may you bring joy, dancing and celebration to the communion of saints!