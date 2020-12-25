MAQUOKETA, Iowa — David Johnson Sr., 73, of Maquoketa passed away December 18, 2020, at home.
His family has granted his wishes of cremation and a private family service will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services, of Maquoketa, is caring for his family at this time.
David Clark Johnson Sr. was born April 12, 1947, in Wisconsin, to Guy and Idell (Glass) Johnson.
In his early years Dave married Karen Rowe, and born to this union were three children, Bill, Kathy and Ken.
On January 6, 1973, he married his soulmate Amy Williams.
Dave worked construction and had worked at Clinton Engines before obtaining his welding certificate and ultimately working as an over the road truck driver for many years.
Dave and Amy had 5 children together and later adding four more, Missie, Eva, David Jr., Cindy and Greg, Matthew, Travis, Ann Marie and Anne. They became foster parents and provided a home for many children who they helped to shape and mold.
Dave worked hard to provide for his family, not retiring until late 2018, only then to fulfill a promise to take care of the 3 children still at home.
When Dave took time for himself he enjoyed planting flowers for his Amy and having cookouts with family. You would always find him with a cup of coffee and a smile making sure everyone else was taken care of.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children: Bill (Wendy) Hermanson, of Aledo, Kathy (Dorry) Johnson, of Evansville, WI, Ken (Joan) Johnson, of Mount Horeb, WI, Melissa (Robert) Johnson, of Grand Mound, Eva Johnson, of Dubuque, David (Macie) Johnson Jr., of the Quad Cities, Cindy (Pjae) Graham, of Milwaukee, WI, Greg (Cammy) Johnson, of Maquoketa, Nicole (Matt) Conner, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, Anne, Matthew, Travis and Annmarie Johnson, all of Maquoketa; twenty-five grandchildren; a few great-grandchildren; his beloved sisters, Lisa Glass, Julie Johnson, of Helena, Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Guy; two sisters, Joan and Peg; a grandson, Mekhi and by the love of his life and soulmate Amy in late 2018.
