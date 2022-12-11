POTOSI, Wis. — Roger L. Sedgwick, 82, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville with Rev. Brenda Crossfield officiating. Private family burial will be at Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Roger was born on September 20, 1940 at Cunningham Hospital in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of T.L. and Marion (McNett) Sedgwick. He was united in marriage to Carol Jean Crapp on August 22, 1964 at Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, Potosi. Together Roger and Carol owned and operated Sedgwick Plumbing and Heating, Potosi for 30 plus years. They later owned and operated Sedgwick Realty until the present. Roger was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Platteville, where he served on the church council for a number of years. A lifetime of commitment and dedication to serving his community and looking out for others was inherent in who he was.

