POTOSI, Wis. — Roger L. Sedgwick, 82, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville with Rev. Brenda Crossfield officiating. Private family burial will be at Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Roger was born on September 20, 1940 at Cunningham Hospital in Platteville, Wisconsin, the son of T.L. and Marion (McNett) Sedgwick. He was united in marriage to Carol Jean Crapp on August 22, 1964 at Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, Potosi. Together Roger and Carol owned and operated Sedgwick Plumbing and Heating, Potosi for 30 plus years. They later owned and operated Sedgwick Realty until the present. Roger was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Platteville, where he served on the church council for a number of years. A lifetime of commitment and dedication to serving his community and looking out for others was inherent in who he was.
As a result, he served on the Potosi Village Board, and was a volunteer fireman for 25 years on the Potosi Volunteer Fire Department. Roger gave his time and energy to many organizations: Warren Lodge #4 Free & Accepted Masons, Zor Shrine, Scottish Rite, Potosi Chamber of Commerce, Potosi Lions Club, Potosi Township Farmland Preservation Commission, Potosi Township Historical Society, Southwest Wisconsin Board of Realtors, Southwest Auto Club, Grant and Southwest Collectors Club, Old House Enthusiasts, and the National Breweriana Association as well as the Port of Potosi. He enjoyed antiques and collectibles, family heirlooms, clocks, pocket watches, John Deere collectibles, Potosi Brewery Memorabilia and classic cars, trucks, and tractors which he enjoyed displaying in local parades and shows.
Roger is survived by his wife, Carol of 58 years; four children, Lori (Marty) Adams, Jim (Susan) Sedgwick, Ron (Lisa) Sedgwick, and Dan Sedgwick; nine grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Lorenz, Erin Adams, Luke Adams, Sara (Chris Houben), Emma Sedgwick, Cameron Sedgwick, Lindsay (Tyler) Wilkinson, Tom (Sara) Gillitzer, and Ashley (Sean) Schaefer; four great-grandchildren, Gavin Gillitzer, Mason Schaefer, Mack Schaefer and Cannon Gillitzer; two brothers, Gary (Margaret) Sedgwick and Tom (Lori) Sedgwick and his many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and his beloved dog, Lennie.
Our family would like extend our appreciation to St. Croix Hospice, Platteville for their loving care and support especially nurse Terri and health care aide Tammy.
“Dad- we will make sure that someone turns the lights out in Potosi each night.”
