HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Raymond M. Nieland, 88, of Hazel Green WI, formerly of Guttenberg IA went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 17th 2022.
A visitation for Ray will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services for Ray will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, with Paster Edward Mast presiding. Burial will follow at Highview Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Ray was born on June 2, 1934, in Luxemburg, IA, to Ben Jr. and Lena (Welter) Nieland the youngest of five children. He attended Jefferson County School until the 8th grade and then went to work for area farmers.
He married Patricia Bolsinger in 1956 and they had four children. He started driving a truck when he was 16, eventually working for the Dubuque Packing Company and McMorhan trucking for 35+ years. He also enjoyed being a coach for little league and Babe Ruth.
He met his current wife Dana (Griffin) Tauke in 1989 and they were married in 1992 and have enjoyed 30 years together. After Ray’s “retirement” in 1999 he continued to have several driving jobs, enjoying Tschiggefrie and Chariot Limo the most. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and they went to a game when they could. His motorcycles were his second love, they traveled a lot on the Goldwing enjoying it the most when they got their trike so Dana could drive, and he could finally enjoy all the beautiful scenery. His recent love of the National Forests and Steam Trains lead them on new adventures across the states. In his spare time, he spent time in his woodshop making wood crafts and toys as well as going to flea markets to sell his wares.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Dana of 30 years; his children: Rick (Dina) Nieland of East Dubuque IL, Sandy (Jim) Murphy of Fayetteville NC, and Tassie (John) Crews of Hazel Green WI; special daughters-in-law, Jane (George) Atencio of Des Moines, IA and Pam (Jerry) Parmer of Longview, TX; brother-in-law, Gordy Neuman.
He is blessed to have had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Chance, Bobby, Wade, Jessica, Aaron, Adam, Zach, Luke, Matthew, Anna, Joshua, Delvin, Claudia, Nora, Reagan, Kiley, Kirsti, Sydney, Ash, Wyatt; Great grandchildren Maddie, Samantha, Ella, Trinity, Stetson and his little Tinkerbelle Stella Mae; and great-great grandchildren, Westlynn and Kira. He is also blessed to have been able to love many nieces and nephews as well.
Ray was preceded by his parents, his first wife Pat. Sons: Michael, Kenny, and Troy Tauke; two brothers, Elmer (Adele), and Laverne (Colletta); two sisters, Armella (Kenneth) Nurhring, and Rosie Neumann.
In lieu of Flowers a memorial has been established. A video tribute may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com
