Christopher J. Herrig, 28, of Dubuque, earned his place in Heaven early Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at home, where he was surrounded by family, after enduring a year and a half of treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma of the bone with utmost strength, courage and no complaint.
In memory of Chris, a memorial Mass will be held at Nativity Church in Dubuque at noon on Thursday, June 18. A celebration of his life will take place later that day at Happy’s Place in Dubuque, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Chris was born on June 17, 1991, in Dubuque, son of Ned and Susan Herrig. He attended Nativity Elementary and Washington Middle School before enrolling at Dubuque Senior High School, where he enjoyed playing football, baseball and throwing the shot put. Chris received his associate degree from Northeast Iowa Community College and planned to enroll at Loras College in order to pursue a career in counseling before being re-diagnosed. Chris was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Rams and musical artist Kanye West. He loved hanging out with his friends and going on trips with family, especially with his cousins and Uncle Nick. He truly enjoyed life and lived it to its fullest and will be forever remembered by his infectious smile.
Chris will be missed by his parents, Ned and Susan Herrig; sister, Julie (Matt Reinert) Herrig; grandma, Evelyn Mootz; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Arnold Mootz, Ida Herrig and Cletus Herrig.
His family would like to thank the nurses and doctors for their care at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Monga at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Paul from Hospice of Dubuque. We cannot thank his friends enough for the great care and kindness. Thank you, Megan Skiles, Katie Michel, Megan Kunnert, Drew Gibson, Alex Brown, Brian Herther, Bubba Gabriel and his whole entourage: Team Herrig. Sue would like to thank her co-workers at Mercy for the support and generosity. Thank you to our family and friends for the prayers, thoughts, and helpfulness.
“Woke up an optimist, Sun was shinin’, I’m positive” — Kanye West