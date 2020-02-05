EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — William “Bill” C. Ousley, 74, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at home from a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, Ill. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque.
William was born on November 15, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Francis “Ozzy” R. and Dorothy E. (Fern) Ousley. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in the Class of 1963. He then went on to pursue his love of music, which started with his Dad at a very young age. He played drums with several local bands before joining the Clarence Zahina Band, the Leo Greco Band, and later with the Country Kings. He eventually retired from the music business after 50-plus years. Bill was also employed with John Deere and a member of the U.A.W. Local 94 for 26 years. He retired in October 2006. Bill was an avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill married Karen Turnmeyer, and three sons were born to this marriage. Bill and Karen parted ways and Bill would later marry Elaine Murphy, and she preceded him in death in 1999. Bill later married Doris P. Piper on February 2, 2010, in Galena, Ill.
Bill is survived by a sister, Betty Ney, Sun Prairie, Wis.; three sons, William Jr., Robert, and Brett (Melissa) Ousley, all of Rockford, Ill; stepchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Eugene Ousley; a sister, Lois McDonald; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Ney and John McDonald.
Bill’s family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hermann, Tony Heiar, ARNP, and the nurses and staff of Dubuque Internal Medicine Oncology and Hospice of Dubuque for all of the wonderful care and support they provided to Bill and the family.
In lieu of plants & flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque Iowa.
