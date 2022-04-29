MONONA, Iowa — James A. “Jim” Gerdes, 84, of Monona, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, at United Methodist Church in Monona, where services will follow.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is assisting the family.

