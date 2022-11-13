KIELER, Wis. — Francis “Bud” Richter, 97, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Bud was born on March 25, 1925 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Laura (Schuchart) Richter. He married Margaret Loeffelholz on November 3, 1949 at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on July 31, 1994.

