KIELER, Wis. — Francis “Bud” Richter, 97, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Bud was born on March 25, 1925 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Laura (Schuchart) Richter. He married Margaret Loeffelholz on November 3, 1949 at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on July 31, 1994.
Bud worked at the Kieler Garage for 50 years. He was a charter member of the Jamestown Fire Department and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bud was a jack of all trades who could repair anything. He enjoyed dining out every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Bud loved spending time with his family, especially on Sundays watching football. His favorite team was the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his son, Jerry (Christine) Richter, Kieler, WI; a brother, Marcus Richter, Platteville, WI; three grandchildren, Jadan (Courtney) Richter, Ryan (Robin) Richter and Shana (Adam) Brown; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Griffis, Helen (Fred) Koeller, and Bernadine (Jack) Schade; a sister-in-law, Donna Richter; and a special friend, Helena Lawinger.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Bud.
In lieu of flowers, a Francis “Bud” Richter Memorial fund has been established and memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.