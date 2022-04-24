Daniel Joseph (Little Bear ~ Butch) Reifsteck, 78, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022 at 7:27 a.m.
A visitation will be held on April 25, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with Ray Ward officiating and military honors by the American Legion Post #6. Burial will be at a later date in Linwood Cemetery.
Daniel was born on July 26, 1943, son of Clarence and Ethel (Heer) Reifsteck. He married Linda Sheldon on March 2, 1985, in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was employed until retirement at John Deere Dubuque Works for many years, and proudly served in the United States Air Force, Airman Second Class until honorably discharged on July 13, 1965.
Danny was a lover of sports; the Cubs, Bears, and Hawkeyes were his passions. He was also known to win a few jackpots at his favorite casinos.
Surviving is children Scott Reifsteck, Sherri (Mark) Schmitt, of Dubuque, and Shawn (Beth) Reifsteck of San Francisco, California, stepchildren Gary (Cheryl) Sheldon of Dubuque, Mark (Chris) Sheldon, and Brenda (Scott Belken) Pregler, both of Dubuque, 19 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters Darlene Minor, Harlingen, TX, and Donna Hakimian, of Evanston, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda, and brothers James Reifsteck and Gary Klinkner.
We would like to thank Dr. Mark Hermann and staff of Mercy One Medical Center, the staff of Hospice of Dubuque especially Sara, Amy, and Kristin, and a very special thank you to Bev and Ray Ward for all the care you gave Danny.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given in Danny’s name to Hospice of Dubuque or the Veteran’s Freedom Center.
In honor of Danny, please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire.