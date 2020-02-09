M. Martina Slaughter Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Feb 9, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — M. Martina Slaughter, 104, of Galena, Ill., and formerly of Glenview, Ill., died February 6, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. Arrangements are pending at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today