WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Russell “Russ” Stephen Reicher, 62, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at home, in Worthington.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, Iowa. The American Legion Post #137 will perform a service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday prior to funeral services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Saint Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137 immediately following Mass. A private family burial at St. Paul Cemetery in Worthington will take place at a later date. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Russ was born August 16, 1957, in Dubuque, the son of Stephen and LuAnn (Wessels) Reicher. He married Julie Ostwinkle on October 27, 1979, in Worthington.
He especially loved his family, and he was known as his granddaughter’s #1 fan. Russ loved riding his Harley, being outdoors, cutting firewood and talking with people. He looked forward to his Saturdays with “The Guys.”
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Julie; children, Nick (Tracey) Reicher, of Hopkinton, Iowa, Joe Reicher, of Worthington, and Janelle Reicher, of Dyersville; grandchildren, Leah and Ella Reicher; siblings, Rick Reicher, of West Dundee, Ill., Rod (Phyllis) Reicher, of Dyersville, and George Reicher, of San Diego, Calif.; in-laws, Joan Ostwinkle, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Dick (Carol) Ostwinkle, of Farley, Iowa, John (Lynette) Ostwinkle, of Dyersville, Lois (Bill) Burger, of Worthington, Jim (Denise) Ostwinkle, of Worthington, and Tony (Pam) Ostwinkle, of Edgewood, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; siblings, Ruby and Rose Mary Reicher; in-laws, Dianne Reicher, Mark Ostwinkle and Clema Ostwinkle; a niece, Shakira Ostwinkle; and a great-nephew, Thomas Reicher.
