Paul Vincent Andresen, 87, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home.
Paul was born April 22, 1932, the son of Wilfred and Geraldine (Ott) Andresen. After graduation from Loras Academy, he worked at Carr Adams before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War. He then worked at the Dubuque Packing Co for eight years and the Dubuque Fire Department for 32 years.
Paul married Patricia Smith in 1967 and had 3 children, Lisa (John) Miles, Christine (Michael) Schmitt, and Robert (Heidi) Andresen. He is also survived by sister Mary Mulgrew and brother, John (Donna) Andresen; sisters-in-law, grandchildren, and many enjoyable nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret Dodds; and brothers William, James, Richard and Thomas; and other loved extended family.
“A great wife and great children and grandchildren — A great life and great country to live in — A lot to be thankful for. Love, Dad”.