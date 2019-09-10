Judith Ann (Borkenhagen) Clark, age 80, of Dubuque, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer that weakened her heart and body.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A time of sharing for Judy will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Linwood Cemetery in the Clark Family Mausoleum.
Born November 14, 1938, in Beloit, Wis., she was the daughter of August Frederick and Goldie Mae Borkenhagen. Born at a small weight, she was a strong individual that could hold her own. She was united in marriage to Carroll Clinton Clark, the love of her life, on February 28, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Beloit. They met when she was working at Spud Nut Restaurant, and he was doing his apprenticeship for tool and die making. They were blessed with 60 years, five children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
After marriage and moving to Dubuque, she worked various jobs from waitressing to a drive-in. With her husband and children, they had several businesses selling Christmas trees, operating laundromats and apartment buildings. This allowed her to do her most favorite job, being a mom. Judy was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed spending as much time as possible with family and her children. Cars were her passion, and she could fix anything. She was very creative and talented. She had a familiar face, and was thought to be known by many.
Judy was an honest soul, and would tell you her thoughts frequently. She was always quick with wit and a joke to make someone smile, but would be there with a listening ear no matter how long you needed to talk.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her husband, C.C. Clark; her children, Gail (Gervacio) Clark-Varelo, Craig (Michele) Clark, Chris Clark, Susan (Fred) Davis and June (Stephen) Markham, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Dustin, Ariel, Collin, Samantha, Kirby and Peggy; one great-granddaughter, Eleanor; one brother, Roger Borkenhagen, of Atlanta, Ga.; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family thanks Grand River Medical Center, Dr. Herman, Dr. Tony, Dr. Konz, nurses Sandy and Linda, and oncology staff for their care and concern.
