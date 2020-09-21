Thomas G. Feltes, 76, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at The Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Philip Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. An open-air visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Rd.
Thomas was born on May 17, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Ivan and Mary (Schenker) Feltes. He graduated from Wahlert High School class of ’62 and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge, Tom enrolled at Loras College and received his degree in Business Administration in 1971. He married Mary Markam and the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 1st. Tom was employed at Interstate Power Company for over 32 years before joining Goodmann Real Estate and Insurance, retiring in 2018.
Being actively involved in many organizations would be an understatement for him. He was an active member of Resurrection parish, was “the voice of the Golden Eagles” softball team for over 20 years, was a board member of Mathias Fritz Chapel, a member of the American Legion Post #6 of Dubuque and the Knights of Columbus Council 510 and past member Rotary Club. He enjoyed bowling and golf.
Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Mary, of Dubuque; his children, Todd (Kathy) Feltes, of Northfield, MN, Amy (John) Freund and Sarah (Ryan) Spires, both of Dubuque, IA, and Jane (Doug) Hammer, of Chandler, AZ; his grandchildren, Lillian and Linden Feltes, Mary, Sara, Johnny, Walter and Duncan Freund, Ethan and Caleb Spires, Carson, Charlie and Hannah Hammer; his siblings, David (Lynn) Feltes, Michael (Carolyn) Feltes, Barbara (Paul) Horsfall and Mark (Judy Cornelius-Lang) Feltes; his in-laws Jim (Linda) Markam and brother Stephen Markam.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father in-law, John and Dorothy (Cummer) Markham.
A Thomas G. Feltes memorial fund has been established.