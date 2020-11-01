Gene Paul Gordon, 90, passed away peacefully at Luther Manor on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
After many years of Alzheimer’s, he contracted COVID-19 and was cared for by Hospice of Dubuque.
Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, November 4, at 11 a.m. Services will be streamed and available to the public at wpcdbq.com.
Gene was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on February 17, 1930, to William James Gordon and Mary Cleonice French. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1947. He attended the University of Dubuque and graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Architectural Engineering and Architecture. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi — The Engineering Honor Society.
He was united in marriage to Virginia Cunningham on December 19, 1952. Gene served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. After his service, he worked for architectural firms in Minneapolis before returning to Dubuque. He worked for Durrant and Bergquist. He designed and built his own home with the help of his wife. He joined the Durrant and Bergquist in 1961. The partnership was renamed Durrant Deininger Dommer Kramer Gordon in 1963.
He was a man who made things: totem poles, ski hills, geodesic domes, paper airplanes, models, and wooden sculptures. Gene’s designs made the impossible possible through ingenious engineering. A man whose impact will last beyond his passing. Many of the buildings he designed earned architectural awards; Hempstead High School and the Dubuque Museum of Art are well known locally. What he built will continue to give even after his death.
Gene’s greatest God-given gift was design and his great life passion was skiing. He loved creating fun experiences for others to enjoy so, in partnership with friends, Sundown Mountain opened in 1972. It was his gift to the greater Dubuque area and has given pleasure to thousands of people for almost five decades.
He was a member of Dubuque Golf Country Club and an avid golfer, tennis player, and scuba diver. He enjoyed camping, picking berries, hunting mushrooms and pheasants with his black Labrador Retrievers. The highlight of every summer was going to the family cabin in Minnesota.
Gene served the community with the Y’s Men’s Club, a 50+ year member of the Rotary club, serving as president of each organization. He served over 30 years on the Bethany Home board. He was an elder and trustee of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Gene is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Sandra (Gary) Haupt; and sons, Steven (Karen), Michael (Carol), Douglas and Mark; grandchildren, Hans, Heather, Sara, Ben, Amy, Peter, Laura, Finlay, Willem, Cody, Troy and Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Mark.
His family would like to extend a thank-you to all the helpers at Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque Arboretum, or charity of your choice. Online funeral at wpcdbq.com.