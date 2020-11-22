James H. “Jim” Schulz, 81, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Luther Manor due to complications from COVID-19. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Jim was born April 6, 1939, in Dubuque, son of Harold and Mildred (Petty) Schulz. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High school in 1957.
On June 27, 1959, he married Patricia “Pat” Williams at First Baptist Church in Dubuque. He proudly served his country for 10 years in the National Guard.
He spent most of his working career as a Time Study Engineer, first at A.Y. McDonald and then at John Deere Dubuque Works, before retiring in 1994 at the ripe old age of 55.
He then spent all but the last three years golfing almost every day. He was especially proud of his hole-in-one that he got at Lacoma Golf Course in East Dubuque, IL. Jim was an avid Hawkeye football and basketball fan. He also could be found country dancing or playing his guitar.
Jim was a very devoted Christian all throughout his life. He read the Bible every day until Alzheimer’s took that from him. He helped many people through troubled times in their lives.
Jim is survived by his three sons, Jaime (Ann) Schulz, of O’Fallon, Missouri, Scott (Dianne) Schulz, of Asbury, Iowa, Rob (Tracy) Schulz, of Wentzville, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jaime’s son, Aaron (Lauren) Schulz, Scott’s daughters, Lacey (Louie) Tsacudakis, Betsy (Tom) Duggan, and Alison Schulz, Rob’s children, Taylor (Kristen) Schulz, and Hailey Schulz; 10 great-grandchildren, and one due in January. He is also survived by one sister, Judy (Butch) Loney of Nevada, Iowa, and one sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Baier.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Schulz, in 2016; his parents, Harold and Mildred Schulz; his father- and mother-in-law, Don and Ruth Williams; and his brother-in-law, Bill Williams.
