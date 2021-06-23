Jean Marie Noel Hingtgen was a born beauty, inside and out until Dementia seized her too early. Jean was born December 18, 1932, and died peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Nativity.
Jean was the second daughter of 10 children born to Tony and Ruth (Vogel) Noel. She had a busy childhood, filled with the special arrival of a brother or sister sent by God every year or two. Jean grew up loving babies and cherishing the life of the unborn.
She worked at the Dubuque Packing Company in her late teens, and she quickly caught the eye of a strapping Mickey Hingtgen. They married on May 16, 1953, and were together for 62 years. God sent Jean and Mick six babies, Mary Pamela Jochum, Debra (Lon) Link, Daniel (Regina), Sandra, Amy (Jonathan) Asbury and John (Rita) Hingtgen. Jean and Mick raised their family in East Dubuque, Illinois, as part of the St. Mary’s Catholic community.
If keeping house were an artform, Jean was an artist. Her home was visitor-ready at any moment. Clothing was washed, hung out to dry and ironed every day. Of course, all of that ironing led to some pretty tight soap operas and weekly coffee breaks with neighbor Pearl Rosemeyer or Jean’s sister-in-law Helen Oster who both lived houses away.
For entertainment, Jean was part of a Mother’s Club that took on charitable causes in the community. She was a devoted member of the Power of Prayer, where she and Mickey helped keep a constant and continual rosary going for years. As her children grew and needed her less, she became the caregiver of her aunt Mugsie and older cousin, Clara. Jean made a point to make every holiday and birthday special with good food, a dedicated Euchre table and many presents or treats.
Jean became a grandmother in 1977 to her beloved Sarah; ten more grandbabies followed. She cherished grandchildren Tony (Emily) Link, Peter Link, Jenifer (Anthony) Bonefeste, Jean & Ami Hingtgen, Ayla and Cooper Asbury, Jack, Alex, and Kate Hingtgen. Faces confused Jean, but the faces of her grandkids produced recognition even after Dementia stole their names.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Mickey”; daughter, Sandra; two granddaughters, Jean and Sarah; her parents, Ruth and Tony; two brothers, Dick and Don Noel; and two sisters, Helen McLaughlin and Genny Landa.
Surviving siblings include Mary Ann Miller, Kay Potts, Barb Toomey, John Noel and Hope Maus. Jean was fortunate to have sisters, brothers and in-laws close by or visit often. In her lifetime, Jean saw 61 baby nieces and nephews arrive. They are now all grown and have over 100 babies to love. Jean wasn’t able to meet her three great-grandchildren, but she will indeed watch over them in her immaculately clean, heavenly home.
The Hingtgen family extends a warm thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center.