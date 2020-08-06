John M. Nicks, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate John’s life, private family services were held. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
John was born on June 19, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Gus and Lena (Lillie) Nicks.
John attended school at St. Mary’s Grade School and Dubuque Senior High School, before going on to honorably serve his country with the Army National Guard for 10 years. He was a dedicated employee of the John Deere Dubuque Works, where he served as a general assembly supervisor for engines for 37 years, until his well-earned retirement on December 1, 1984. John met the love of his life, Betty Kohl, and the two were united in marriage on September 9, 1950, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. They raised three children, and were blessed with 63 wonderful years together, before Betty sadly passed away right after Christmas on December 26, 2013. John and Betty’s faith was very important to them. They were active members and volunteers of their beloved St. Mary’s Church, where he served on the parish council for 15 years. After its closing, they joined the St. Anthony’s Parish family. John also volunteered his time and talents with the Dubuque Auxiliary Police Department and St. Stephen Food Bank for several years. When he found some down time in his days, John enjoyed sitting down to catch a Chicago Cubs or Bears game, always a diehard fan. He also enjoyed traveling the southwestern United States and seeing all of the beautiful sights that area of the country has to offer. Above all, John’s family was the most important aspect of his life. He truly loved each and every one of them, and had a rare and special relationship with all of his grandchildren. John was an excellent role model for what a husband, father and grandfather should be, and we are grateful for all of the life lessons he has passed on to us to share with our own families. We will miss John more than we can say, but take some comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Betty, and daughter, Dianne, whom he has missed so much these past years.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his sons, Steven (Violet) Nicks, Bettendorf, IA, and Jeffery (Mary Ann) Nicks, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Jones, Marion, IA, Jennie (Nick) Schwartz, Dubuque, IA, Scott (Kelli) Nicks, East Dubuque, IL, Nicole Nicks, Los Angeles, CA, Amber (Matt) Wenzel, Dubuque, IA, Ryan (Amber) Nicks, Dubuque, IA, Brandie (B.J.) Knockel, LaMotte, IA, and Sara (Andy) Daggett, Rock Island, IL; 15 great-grandchildren, Jasper and Madelyn Jones, Amaya and Olivia Schwartz, Torin and Mila Rowan, Gavin and Cora Wenzel, Lily, Harper, Brody and Jacob Nicks, Keegan, Millie and Jersey Knockel; his siblings, Irene (Wayne) Jewett, South Carolina, and Lucille Koppes, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Nicks; a daughter, Dianne (Steve) Behr; two sisters, Anna (Bud) Oulman and Rosemary (Don) Acuff; two brothers, Nick (Bernadine) Grevas and Andy (Odette) Grevas; two brothers-in-law, Jim Koppes and Frank (Janann) Kohl Jr.; and a grandson-in-law, Sam Rowan.
John’s family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff of Eagle Point Place, for all of their outstanding and attentive care of John and his entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Nicks Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.