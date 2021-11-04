Kenneth F. Schmerbach Jr., 66, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

