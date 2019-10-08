SAVANNA, Ill. — Terry Miller, age 70, of Savanna, Ill., passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with full military rites. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. (noon) until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Spring Lake Cemetery in Savanna. Family and friends are invited to share in Terry’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.