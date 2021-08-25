Mary E. O’Malley-Zoll, 94, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

