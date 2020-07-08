ELBERON, Iowa — Joseph “Joe” Burkle, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks will be worn while in the building.
Joe was born on July 6, 1935, in Arlington, Iowa, the son of Irvin and Josephine (Westemier) Burkle. Joe served his country proudly in the United States Navy. On July 12, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gloria Nebendahl in Los Angeles, Calif. Joe was a machinist and calibration inspector at Rockwell-Goss for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he continued to calibrate gauges for a number of companies. He was a member of the James R. Kalina American Legion Post #226 of Elberon and the Machinist’s Union. Joe was an avid reader and loved to attend his grandchildrens’ sporting events. He and Gloria attended Iowa Hawkeyes football games in Iowa City for many years, and he loved the water, especially boating and swimming.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Gloria; his children, Julie Muller, of Cedar Rapids, Chris Burkle, of Williamsburg, Wendy (Jeff) Cooper, of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Kori (Lee) Cusick, of North Liberty; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Brent) Hood, Chelsea Cooper, Alex Cooper, Lucas Burkle, Casey (Emily) Burkle, Maria Burkle, Zach Cusick, Ben Cusick, and Will Cusick; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Lee (Karen) Burkle, of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Joyce Jasper, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Phyllis Gensemer, of Dixon, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Lance Muller; grandson, Joey Cusick; sister LaVonne Tegeler; and three brothers, Donald, Dennis and Gary Burkle.
