WAUPUN, Wis. — Dianne Ruden, 77, of Waupun, formerly of Dubuque, passed away December 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Dianne was employed at AM1170 in Waupun. She was a wonderful mother.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Gary, of Waupun; her son, Doug Ruden, of St. Joseph, MO; three grandchildren: Jordan Korell and Mallory and Caroline Ruden, all of St. Joseph, MO; and a son-in-law, Doug Ayers, of Davenport, IA.
Dianne was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Marie Ayers.
Private services will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.