HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Walter W. “Willie” Wubben, 72, of Hazel Green, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church hall. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Willie served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for 42 years.
Willie was born on December 24, 1948, in Hazel Green, the son of Walter and Elizabeth (Stockel) Wubben. He married Elizabeth “Betsy” Wall on July 25, 1975, at St. Mary’s Church in Platteville, Wisconsin.
Willie enjoyed stock car racing, having cars 12 and 21 at the Dubuque and Farley speedways. He had a passion for classic cars, both restoring them and attending classic car shows. Willie was a Harley Motorcycle enthusiast, building his own motorcycle and riding over 100,000 miles in his lifetime. In the span of 20 years, Willie purchased a new truck annually and managed to put on at least 50,000 miles each year traveling in his truck, whether it be taking day trips with Betsy, shopping or taking vacations to new destinations throughout the U.S.
Willie enjoyed meeting with local residents of Hazel Green at John’s Body Shop to “BS”. He loved spending time with his four grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Betsy Wubben, Hazel Green; two daughters, Dawn Sheffer, Cuba City, WI, and Lynn Kamm, Dubuque, IA; a son, Dean (Darci) Wubben, Jefferson, WI; four grandchildren, Hunter and Sydney Sheffer, and Daisy and Kelsey Kamm; a brother, Melvin Wubben, Ada, MI; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Wubben, State Center, IA, and Darlene Wubben, Platteville, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Marie (Jim) Geiger, Loraine Wubben, Nancy Sullivan, Alice Fitzgerald, and Mary Arlene (Charles) Strub; and twin brothers, LeRoy Wubben and LaVerne Wubben.
In lieu of flowers, a Walter W. Wubben Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
