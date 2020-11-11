Patricia Bradley, 82, of Green Valley, AZ, and formerly of Dubuque, IA, Downers Grove, IL, and Naperville, IL, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Tucson, AZ.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Dubuque, and will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Masks are required at the visitation and Mass. Rev. Thomas McDermott will officiate. Private interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Patricia was born April 30, 1938, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles and Aloise (Kenneally) Saefkow. She graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School, and went on to earn her B.A. from North Central College in Naperville, IL. Patricia was an airline stewardess until her marriage in 1962 to Thomas James Bradley. They were married at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Patricia was employed as a Regional Sales Manager for Marsh & McClennan Insurance Company in Chicago for 20 years. She enjoyed swimming, golf and traveling. Patricia loved going out shopping with anyone and everyone. Patricia loved her three dogs, and took them for car rides every day.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas, of Green Valley, AZ; three sisters, Barb Stecklein, Karol Schmidt and Judie Bettcher, all of Dubuque; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, Rich Stecklein and Tom Schmidt; and a nephew, Rhett Stecklein.