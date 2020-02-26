CASSVILLE, Wis. — Raymond H. “Ray” Kirschbaum, age 82, of Cassville, passed away at his home on Monday, February 24, 2020.
He was born on July 5, 1937, in Cassville, the son of Gerhardt and Dolly (Cadwell) Kirschbaum. Ray graduated from Cassville High School in 1955. He married the love of his life, Joanne M. Reifsteck, on September 14, 1957, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville. Together, they began farming on the Kirschbaum family farm. Ray later worked for his brother, Walter, at the Cassville Cheese Factory. In 1959, he began his career at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, where he proudly worked for 30 years.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman, who was passionate about hunting, fishing, golfing, and camping on the Mississippi River. Ray took pride in his woodworking, with his specialty being bean bag boards. He was also a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Ray was a member of the Cassville Fire Department, St. Charles Catholic Church and its Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic Knights. Above everything else, Ray cherished his family.
Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Joanne; children: Julie (Gary Wiest) Dean, Michael (Jolene Hansen) Kirschbaum, Joyce (Jeff) Patzner, Janet (John) Bingham; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Lois Vorwald; sisters-in-law: Bae Ruth and Marcia Kirschbaum; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Bridget Kirschbaum; his brothers: Laverne, Walter (Donna Mae), and Norman; his sisters: Carol Kirschbaum, Dorothy (Don) Frederick, Florence (Gerald) Schildgen; and a brother-in-law, Virgil Vorwald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville, with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Raymond H. “Ray” Kirschbaum Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cassville, is entrusted with his care.
