MADISON, Wis. — Kevin Roger O’Toole, aged 64, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Kevin is a former native of East Dubuque, Ill.
Kevin was born January 25, 1955, beloved son of Roger and Elaine Gassman O’Toole. Kevin is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Jolene Miller O’Toole; their adored son, Shamus Sullivan O’Toole; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Nivling; his cherished mother, Elaine Gassman O’Toole; and dearest siblings, Sharon (O’Toole) and Dave Kieffer, Mike and Kay (Montag) O’Toole, Linda (O’Toole) and Dean Arnold; Teri (O’Toole) Alamano; Julie (O’Toole) and Jerry Glasco, Beth O’Toole and Renee Franz and J. Patrick and Kathy (Harriman) O’Toole. Kevin is also survived by his 20 nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Wahlert High School, Kevin worked in the sheet metal trade for the majority of his life, specifically several years for Capital Mechanical in Madison and All Seasons Heating & Cooling in Dubuque. Most recently, Kevin was an employee of Badger Bus Company in Madison, where he was a favorite bus driver for students and chartered excursions.
He was predeceased by his father, Roger O’Toole; and in-laws, Beth and Daniel J. Miller.
As per Kevin’s wishes, there will be no memorial services at this time; however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations are being accepted for the Kevin Roger O’Toole Memorial Fund (to be donated to designated charities) c/o S. O’Toole, 1404 N. Bosworth, #1, Chicago, IL, 60642.